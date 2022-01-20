Stage-1 of Kurram Tangi dam to be completed by June 2023

The stage-1 of multipurpose Kurram Tangi dam, being constructed in North Waziristan will be completed by June 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The stage-1 of multipurpose Kurram Tangi dam, being constructed in North Waziristan will be completed by June 2023.

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has been implementing Kurram Tangi Dam Project in two stages, sources told APP here Thursday.

Currently, construction work was being carried out Stage-I and a weir (dam) had already been completed near Spinwam, 28 kilometers from Mir Ali in North Waziristan.

They said construction activities were also in progress on irrigation system and small hydel power stations. On completion, Stage-I of Kurram Tangi Dam Project would not only irrigate 16,380 acres of land but also generate about 19 MW cheap hydel electricity.

It is pertinent to mention here that United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $ 81 million as grant while Italian Corporation is providing $ 45 million as a soft loan to provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for development of command area.

Highlighting the benefits relating to irrigation and power generation, they said that the project would help attain sustainable development through irrigated agriculture and low-cost hydel electricity, thus, creating job opportunities and alleviating poverty in the remote and backward area.

Water security is considered to be an integral part of human development the world over, that is why, WAPDA has been constructing about a dozen of projects to tap the water resources to the maximum in the country.

