Stage Actors Praise Punjab Govt’s Efforts To Revive Theatre
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The theatre industry and artist community in Punjab have appreciated the Punjab government’s measures to revive the theatre industry and eliminate vulgarity.
They expressed their gratitude to Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, calling their efforts a "new life for the theatre industry."
Agha Majid praised the Punjab government for its initiatives to restore theatre drama, said, "Azma Bokhari personally visited various theatres, which is clear evidence of her seriousness and dedication. We will do our best to meet the government's trust and comply with the SOPs."
Renowned stage actor Amanat Chan also lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Punjab information minister. He said, "It is a relief that someone has finally paid attention to the theater industry. Thanks to Azma Bokhari’s efforts, Pakistani theater will once again gain popularity worldwide. We also congratulate CM Punjab on a successful year of leadership."
He further remarked, "Maryam Nawaz has set a great example by providing financial assistance to actor Lucky Dear.
"
Stage actress Saima Khan welcomed the decision of live monitoring of plays, said, "Live monitoring is a positive step toward eliminating vulgarity. We are grateful to Azma for her work in improving theater and will make every effort to align with her initiatives."
Actor Tahir Naushad also praised the government’s initiatives, said, "Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Information Minister Azma Bokhari are making commendable efforts for the promotion of the theater industry, and we stand with them. All male and female actors will work in accordance with the government’s prescribed SOPs to ensure that the theater industry provides clean and wholesome entertainment."
The artist community expressed special gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for providing financial assistance of Rs. 2.5 million to actor Lucky Dear and expressed hope that the government’s measures would usher in a new era for the theater industry.
