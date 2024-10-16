Open Menu

Stage Actress Injured In Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Stage actress injured in firing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Three armed men shot at and injured a stage actress in the area of Jhang Bazaar police.

Police have booked two nominated and one unknown accused in the case.

Police sources said here on Wednesday that three persons -- Amir 'De-great', Bao Anjum and one unknown person opened fire on stage actress Faiza Saleem on Rajbah Road when she was returning to her residence after performing stage drama on Tuesday night.

Consequently, a bullet fired by the accused hit the leg of the actress. She was rushed to hospital.

Police have collected forensic evidence and registered a case.

Meanwhile, the CPO while taking notice of the incident, constituted a team under the supervision of SP Lyallpur division to arrest the accused.

