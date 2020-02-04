UrduPoint.com
Stage Actress Shahpara Allegedly Kidnapped On Her Return From Gujranwala To Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 02:29 PM

Stage Actress Shahpara allegedly kidnapped on her return from Gujranwala to home

Famous stage actress Shahpara has been kidnapped while returning from Gujranwala

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) ahore (Online) Famous stage actress Shahpara has been kidnapped while returning from Gujranwala,According to media reports stage actress shahpara went to Gujranwala from (Pakistan Point news / Online - 04th February, 2020) ahore last week to perform a drama.

On her way to (Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) ahore, unknown accusers kidnapped her. She didn't reach home for the last seven days, Actress's family filed the case in (Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) ahore Police Station Sabsazar and they are searching for alleged kidnappers.

Stage Producer Haji Tanveer Hussain said that the government should take measure's for the safety of actors, so that actors don't feel themselves insecure and are protected against kidnapping.

