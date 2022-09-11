UrduPoint.com

Stage Artist Deedar Multani Demands Security After Gun Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Stage artist Deedar Multani demands security after gun attack

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Known stage artist Deedar Multani demanded of government and law enforcement agencies to provide her security as some unknown outlaws wanted to kill her.

While holding a press conference here on Sunday, the stage artist Deedar Multani observed that some unknown people opened fire at her when she was returning to home after a stage drama.

She maintained that she survived luckily. She maintained that she was receiving threats for the last few months. Some unknown callers are forcing her to leave the city. Similarly, she was also asked to perform in particular dramas only. Deedar demanded that the law enforcement agency provide her security immediately. She also called for early arrest of the culprits who opened fire at her two days ago.

