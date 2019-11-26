UrduPoint.com
Stage Artist Murdered Two Booked In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:07 PM

Stage artist murdered two booked in Multan

Old Kotwali police on Tuesday registered a case against two persons for allegedly killing a local stage artist

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : Old Kotwali police on Tuesday registered a case against two persons for allegedly killing a local stage artist.

According to police spokesman, artist Aamir Gogi was present in his home in Mohallah Nazimabad when Haroon along with another allegedly opened fire at him on Sunday late night.

Gogi suffered critical bullet injuries.

He was being shifted to Nishtar hospital when he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

