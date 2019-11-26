Stage artiste shot dead in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A local stage artiste was shot dead in the limit of old Kotwali police station here on Monday late night.

According to police,Aamir Gogi was present at his residence when Haroon, his friend, allegedly opened fire at him. Consequently, he received serious bullet injuries and died on the way to Nishtar hospital.

Police registered case and started investigation.