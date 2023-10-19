Stage Dancer’s Brother Murdered
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 08:09 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The brother of a stage dancer/actor was killed and a makeup man was injured by the firing of unidentified armed men near Jhal flyover here on Thursday.
According to police, stage actor Mala, a resident of Rachna Town, along with his brother Zohaib, and makeup man Faisal, was traveling by a car near Odean street, Jhal flyover when some unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire on them.
Consequently, Zohaib died on-the-spot, while Faisal suffered bullet injuries. The stage actor Mala remained safe in the incident.
Batala Colony police reached the site, collected forensic evidence and removed the body to the mortuary.