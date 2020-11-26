Stage is all set for PBC’s election on Nov 28

(@fidahassanain)

Among more than 100 candidates for 75 seats of the lawyers’ provincial regulatory body, Advocate Rushda Lodhi is also bracing up for election with the support of prominent lawyers and groups.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2020) The stage is all set for much awaited Punjab Bar Council’s (PCB) elections due on Nov 28.

The election campaigns of more than 100 candidates have come to an end for 75 seats with the lawyers’ provincial regulatory body.

Rushda Lodhi is one of the prominent female candidates who came along the way from the day one elections campaign started for mostly the male dominated body.

She continued to struggle, and it is result of her courageous professional approach that prominent lawyers and groups have announced their support for her.

Renowned lawyer Ahsan Bhoon who is also Vice-Chairman of Punjab Bar Council, Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar and many others including G. A Tariq, Naeem Shah group, Rizvi and Rizvi, Tehreek-e-Insaaf lawyers Forum, Tehreek-e-Instiqlal have also announced their full support for Advocate Rusha Lodhi.

Even some prominent female politicians and activists including Azma Bokhari, Kanwal Liaqat and Marry Gull announced their full support for Rushda. Lubhna Shuja’a, Sajida Arshad, Imrana Aslam, Misbah Kaukab and many others have also showed their support for her for Punjab Bar Council’s elections.

The lawyers bodies from the district bars that fall under Lahore division mostly have expressed their commitment for vote and support of Advocate Rushda Lodhi.

From Lahore, 16 candidates will be chosen for 75-member body of Punjab Bar Council. And according to the lawyers, at least 8 candidates are those who are contesting elections for second term and many of them, not all, do not enjoy good repute among the members of the lawyers’ community in Lahore. Many of the voters in Lahore believe that “Some of candidates” who are contesting for the second term are doing all this for their personal gains and not for the welfare and development of the lawyers.

Punjab Bar Council’s elections are being held on Nov 28, with 1,26, 679 votes from across the province. From Lahore, 26, 158 candidates will exercise of their power to vote for elections on 16 seats of the council.

The rest of the members of the council will be elected from other districts and divisions of Punjab. Two members will be elected from Kasur, one member from Sheikhpura, one from Nankana Sahib, four from Faisalabad, one from Jhang, one member from Cheniot, one from Toba Tek Singh, four members from Multan. Likewise, two members from Vehari, One from Bahawalnagar, three from Bahawalpur, two from Rahim Yar Khan, one from DG Khan, one from Layyah and one from Rajanpur, two from Khanewal, one from Lodharan and three members will be chosen from Gujranwala.

The polling will start right at 9:00 am till 4:00 pm on Nov 28.