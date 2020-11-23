Stage Play "Bhook" Presented At PUCAR

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :A stage play based on social issues was presented under aegis of Punjab Council of the Arts which was written and directed Zulifiqar Ali Awan here on Monday.

The cast of the play was including Yar Muhammad, Saeed Anwar, Lubna Shahzadi, Anjum Abbasi, Naeem Toota, Shagufta Khan, Arshan khan and others.

The main theme of the play was unequal distribution of wealth in society which created disturbance in that ultimately boosts crime. The gap between rich and poor had increased in past 70 years. Rich people are getting richer and richer and the poor are becoming poorer.

Deputy Director PUCAR Sajjad Hussain while addressing on the occasion said that stage was a big platform to highlight the social problems of the society. Only by overcoming social divisions we can fulfill the dream of making country prosperous, he added.