UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stage Play "Bhook" Presented At PUCAR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:20 PM

Stage play

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :A stage play based on social issues was presented under aegis of Punjab Council of the Arts which was written and directed Zulifiqar Ali Awan here on Monday.

The cast of the play was including Yar Muhammad, Saeed Anwar, Lubna Shahzadi, Anjum Abbasi, Naeem Toota, Shagufta Khan, Arshan khan and others.

The main theme of the play was unequal distribution of wealth in society which created disturbance in that ultimately boosts crime. The gap between rich and poor had increased in past 70 years. Rich people are getting richer and richer and the poor are becoming poorer.

Deputy Director PUCAR Sajjad Hussain while addressing on the occasion said that stage was a big platform to highlight the social problems of the society. Only by overcoming social divisions we can fulfill the dream of making country prosperous, he added.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab

Recent Stories

UAE Government Leaders Programme launches remote i ..

11 minutes ago

Defender Khalifa Al Hammadi pens new five-year dea ..

11 minutes ago

UNHCR Rallies International Support for Afghan Ref ..

13 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,065 new COVID-19 cases, 707 recove ..

41 minutes ago

RCB issues notices to 70 non license holder trader ..

13 minutes ago

Pesco issues power suspension schedule for various ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.