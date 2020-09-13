UrduPoint.com
Stage Play "Doctor 2020" Highlights Social Issues At PAC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Stage play

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC)Rawalpindi staged a play entitled 'Doctor 2020' to highlight social issues here on Sunday.

The play was written and directed by Naeem Toota while Hameed Babar, Naeem Tota, Shama Niazi, Sawera Shahzadi, Sajjad Khan, Shahid Kodo, Zahida Ch and others played wonderful role in it.

The play was based on the curse of illegal transplantation and smuggling of human kidneys.

Director Arts Council, Waqar Ahmed addressing on the occasion said that the drama highlighted social issues of the society and no society could develop without overcoming its social problems.

"Artists are our precious asset," Waqar Ahmed added.

The Arts Council always provided a platform for new talent to showcase their art.

More Stories From Pakistan

