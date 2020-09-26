UrduPoint.com
Stage Play 'Manoo' Presented At PUCAR

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:04 PM

Stage play 'Manoo' presented at PUCAR

A stage play "MANOO" based on social issues was arranged under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :A stage play "MANOO" based on social issues was arranged under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts.

The main theme behind the play was that 'Greed is Curse' and we should not use any unfair means to fulfill our desire and dreams, because it became destructive for our family and friends.

The play was jointly presented by Green Chilies Production and Punjab Council of the arts.

The play was written by Amir Zaryab and directed by Amina khan. Naeem Toota, Kareem Khan, Arshad khan, Imran Rushdi, Amir Chaudhary, Shama Niazi, Sobia Saleem, Shahzad Mughal, Mehboob Jaan, Faheem Awan, Imran disco,Niaz aziz,Sawera Shahzadi and Amina khan was among the artist.

At the end of the play Waqar Ahmed said that the Council always strived to promote family entertainment, adding that new talent had always been encouraged on this platform.

