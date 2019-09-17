UrduPoint.com
Stage Play "Muqadma Kashmir" At Pakistan National Council Of The Arts

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 10:37 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Islamabad Art Production and Tamseel Nagar presented two stage plays "Is Percham Key Saie Talay" and "Muqadma Kashmir" here at the PNCA Auditorium to pay tribute to the Kashmiri Freedom Fighters and show solidarity with Kashmiri people

Both the plays reflected the struggle for independence. "IS PERCHAM KEY SAIE TALAY" is story of independence of Pakistan and how our ancestors got independence from the British Raj and Hindus.

The sacrifices of our elders for an independent homeland were shown to the young generation and that Pakistan is outcome of sacrificing thousands of lives, honour and belongings. Kashmiri's are fighting for their right of self-determination. The Indian forces have locked down the whole valley and all their human rights. Innocents Kashmiri's have been denied and deprived of food, water, medicines and all basic necessities. The artists portrayed the life in held Kashmir and reflected their miseries and suffering at the hands of barbarian Indian Forces.

