Stage play presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :A funny stage play 'Doom Macha Dy' was arranged here Saturday under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) with an aim to entertain the audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The play was written by Babar Hameed and directed by Shahzad Papu while Masood Khawaja, Hameed Babar, Shehzad Papu, Hira Malik, Jhalak Ali and other were among the cast of the play.

Addressing at the occasion, the chief guest Haji Gulzar Awan said that RAC was recognised for presenting neat and clean entertainment to the people, adding that stage play were the best source to highlight social issues.

A large number of citizens attended the play.