Stage Play 'Shadi Ho Tu Aisi' Performed At PAC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Stage play 'Shadi Ho Tu Aisi' performed at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :A stage play 'Shadi Ho Tu Aisi' was presented at Punjab Council of the Arts which highlighted social issues relating to marital problems.

The play was written and directed by Syed Saleem Affandi an prominent artists who performed in the play were Yar Muhammad, Waheed Minhas, Babar Abbas, Reha Yousaf, Shahzad Ghaffar, Sapna Shah, Hina Gul, Liaqat Shah, Hameed Babar, Khawar Ayub and Saleem Affandi.

The story highlighted social problems.

A large number of people following COVID-19 SOPs enjoyed the play.

Director Arts Council, Waqar Ahmed on the occasion said it was appreciable step to highlight social issues through stage play.

He said through this activity people were entertained in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

More Stories From Pakistan

