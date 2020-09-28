UrduPoint.com
Stage Play "Shahzada Mery Dil Da" Presented

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 05:45 PM

Stage play

To promote stage play and theatrical activities, Punjab Council of the Art in collaboration of KAS Art and Media production on Monday staged a play "Shahzada Mery Dil Da"

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :To promote stage play and theatrical activities, Punjab Council of the Art in collaboration of KAS Art and Media production on Monday staged a play "Shahzada Mery Dil Da".

The play was written by Muhammad Aslam Bhatti and Directed by Khawar Ayub.

Famous Artists include Hameed Babar, Jhalak Ali, Shahzad Mughal, Sawera Shahzadi, Imran Rushadi, Shagufta khan, Mushtaq Nadeem, Naeem Toota, Mehmboob Jaan Dada and Ayub Khawar were the actors of the play.

Chief Guest , Sardar Khan said that all the actors performed their roles very well. Social issues had highlighted through the play, which was a good thing, he added. The Council has been working with the artist to produce quality work for the audience. Director Waqar Ahmed thanked the chief guest and other participants.

More Stories From Pakistan

