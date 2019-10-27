UrduPoint.com
Stage Play Titled "Curfew" Presented At PNCA

27th October 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :A stage play titled "Curfew" was presented here at Auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)) on Sunday, highlighting the atrocities of Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir and particularly persistent curfew.

The artists very skillfully and brilliantly exposed the Indian atrocities and suppression of the Kashmiri people.

Directed by Arshad Minhas, the stage play reflected the life of Kashmiri people who are under curfew for the last 83 days. The documentaries of Kashmiris struggle for self-determination and the brutality of Indian forces were shown.

It may be mentioned that October 27 is the day, when Indian Armed Forces took over Kashmir by force and made it Indian dominion. In this connection, Kashmiris observe this day, all over the world as a Black Day.

