Stage set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:11 PM

Several political, religious and civil society organizations have finalized various programs to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in Hyderabad on February 05 (Friday) in befitting manner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Several political, religious and civil society organizations have finalized various programs to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in Hyderabad on February 05 (Friday) in befitting manner.

The signature walls have been placed at the heart of the city, Hyder Chowk and other areas for sharing views by citizens through signing over it to show solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. Thousands of citizens including students, members of civil society, political as well as religious parties were signing the walls to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf, MQM- Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party, MQM Bahali Committee, PML-N have already announced to take out rallies on February 05 (Friday) to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day. Rallies will be brought out from different areas of the city and would culminated at Hyderabad Press club where leaders of the said parties also deliver speeches to highlight freedom struggle of the people of disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir who are under constant siege since August 05, 2019 when Indian government had revoked special status of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Diocese of Hyderabad (Church of Pakistan) will also organize a rally to show solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir who were under illegal occupation of India since independence. Bishop Kaleem John said India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

The Christian community always stands by with the indigenous freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir, Bishop Kaleem John said and added that a rally will be held on February 05 to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Meanwhile, All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Sindh and Hyderabad Samaji Itehad on Thursday took out separate rallies to show solidarities with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

All Pakistan Clerks Association leaders Sayed Munawar Ali Shah, Shahid Soomro, Anwar Memon, Mazhar Samejo, Sajida Leghari, Mohsin Qureshi and others took rally from office of Director education to Hyderabad Press club to condemn Indian atrocities against Kashmiris.

Hyderabad Samaji Itehad leaders Sajjad Khan, Aamir Jokhio, Haji Fakir Muhammad and others also staged a rally to show solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of the rallies chanted slogans against brutal Indian forces for their human rights violation against innocent and unarmed people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

They stressed that practical steps were needed to resolve decades old Kashmir dispute and for this purpose international community should play its role in resolving this dispute as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

