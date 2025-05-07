Open Menu

Stage Theater Performances Held SMBBMU On Human Rights And Peace

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Stage theater performances held SMBBMU on human rights and peace

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The spokesperson of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), in collaboration with the European Union, a theater performance was successfully staged by the Islamabad-based theater group Aman Kar at Chandka Medical College Larkana on Wednesday. The performance focused on the critical themes of human rights and peace.

The play highlighted how, in the past, society thrived in a peaceful environment free from religious discrimination, and how, over time, adversaries exploited fifth-generation warfare by weaponizing social media to spread seeds of hatred and division.

The performance was met with great enthusiasm and appreciation from the students, who remarked that they not only gained valuable knowledge but also thoroughly enjoyed the show.

On this occasion, Professor Zameer Ahmed Soomro, Principal of Chandka Medical College, and Dr. Fauzia Chandio, Vice Principal, presented Sindhi cultural gifts to all the artists of Aman Kar as a token of appreciation. Professor Soomro, addressing the gathering, noted, “Centuries ago, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai not only prayed for Sindh but also for the peace and prosperity of the entire world. Sindh is a land of peace and brotherhood, and initiatives like this theater, which address essential topics such as human rights and religious harmony, are the need of the hour.”

He extended heartfelt thanks to the Aman Kar team for their outstanding performance, which not only entertained the students but also delivered a powerful and meaningful message.

