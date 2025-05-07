Stage Theater Performances Held SMBBMU On Human Rights And Peace
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The spokesperson of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), in collaboration with the European Union, a theater performance was successfully staged by the Islamabad-based theater group Aman Kar at Chandka Medical College Larkana on Wednesday. The performance focused on the critical themes of human rights and peace.
The play highlighted how, in the past, society thrived in a peaceful environment free from religious discrimination, and how, over time, adversaries exploited fifth-generation warfare by weaponizing social media to spread seeds of hatred and division.
The performance was met with great enthusiasm and appreciation from the students, who remarked that they not only gained valuable knowledge but also thoroughly enjoyed the show.
On this occasion, Professor Zameer Ahmed Soomro, Principal of Chandka Medical College, and Dr. Fauzia Chandio, Vice Principal, presented Sindhi cultural gifts to all the artists of Aman Kar as a token of appreciation. Professor Soomro, addressing the gathering, noted, “Centuries ago, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai not only prayed for Sindh but also for the peace and prosperity of the entire world. Sindh is a land of peace and brotherhood, and initiatives like this theater, which address essential topics such as human rights and religious harmony, are the need of the hour.”
He extended heartfelt thanks to the Aman Kar team for their outstanding performance, which not only entertained the students but also delivered a powerful and meaningful message.
Recent Stories
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf4 minutes ago
-
Stage theater performances held SMBBMU on human rights and peace6 minutes ago
-
RDA cancels staff holidays in wake of Indian strikes6 minutes ago
-
2 cops hurt, 6 POs arrested after crossfire in Waris Khan area6 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Citizens Protest Against Indian Aggression, Students Condemn Modi6 minutes ago
-
Solidarity Rally Held in Sanghar to Support Pakistan Army Against Indian Aggression6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan retaliates after Indian troops violate LoC ceasefire6 minutes ago
-
6 eateries shut down in ICT for causing air pollution6 minutes ago
-
Free Eye Camp Organized by Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization in Lakhi6 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally with Pak Army held in Sukkur against Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest seven drug peddlers, recover liquor, mainpuri6 minutes ago
-
PMA condemns attacks on innocent civilians by Indian forces6 minutes ago