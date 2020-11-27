Former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani here on Friday said that staging protest was democratic right as these are being held across the world

Talking to reporters, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that it was no legal right of government to place containers to halt public gathering of PDM in Multan on November 30.

The world is perplexed what is going on in Multan in connection with Pakistan Democratic (PDM) public meeting, he said and condemned the steps being taken in this connection.

PPP stalwart recalled that his government had never created hurdles to stop any protest in the past.

About Muhammad Nawaz Sharif address to PDM public gathering from London , he stated that PDM leadership would decide about it.

PPP local leaders were present on the occasion.