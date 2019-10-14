Stagnant property market rescued: Malik Nadeem Akhtar

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Central leader of Islamabad United Group of ICCI Malik Nadeem Akhtar on Monday said the stagnant property market of the Federal capital has been saved from crash due to the efforts of Mian Aslam for which we are highly thankful.He said that Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad (MCI) recently made a 200 percent increase in the property tax in Islamabad while misusing its powers after which the citizens asked the Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Muhammad Aslam for help.Mian Aslam filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) through Zulfiqar Abbasi Advocate and a single bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani suspended the tax increase notification and has ordered MCI to furnish a written reply in two weeks.

He further said that CDA and MCI should think about increasing the burden on masses after delivering services.Vice-Chairman of Islamabad United Group Sarfaraz Mughal said that the president of ICCI should not take the credit of the development and deliver on their election promises like the establishment of the hospital, university, tv and radio channels and introduction of just Rent Control Act.