Stagnant Rainwater Dangerous For Cotton Crop In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:24 PM

Stagnant rainwater is dangerous for cotton crop; therefore, farmers should immediately drain out it from fields

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Stagnant rainwater is dangerous for cotton crop; therefore, farmers should immediately drain out it from fields.

According to a spokesman for Agriculture Department, rainwater had salutary impact on rice, cotton and fodder crops but it is very dangerous for cotton crops if it is accumulated in the cotton field for more than 24 hours.

If rainwater remains stagnant in the cotton field for more than 48 hours, it causes death of the cotton plants, he said and advised the farmers to immediately drain out the stagnant rainwater from cotton fields.

