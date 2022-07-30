UrduPoint.com

Stagnant Rainwater Harmful For Cotton Crop: Official

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Stagnant rainwater harmful for cotton crop: official

Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Pest Warning Dr Amir Rasool has said that growers should take necessary steps to save their cotton crop, as stagnant rainwater was harmful for it

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Pest Warning Dr Amir Rasool has said that growers should take necessary steps to save their cotton crop, as stagnant rainwater was harmful for it.

During a visit to cotton crops in Faisalabad on Saturday, he said that the growth of cotton plants stops when rainwater accumulates and remains stagnant in the crop for more than 48 hours. This water also causes mushroom growth of weeds which causes losses to crops.

Therefore, farmers should immediately drain out rainwater from the cotton crop within 24 hours in addition to using suitable spray after consulting agri experts to save their crop from ill-impact of rainfall and weeds.

He said that first fortnight of August were very crucial for cotton corps as pests also attacked the crop. Growers should also take appropriate measures in addition to conducting pest scouting twice a week to save their crops from pest attacks, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water Agriculture Visit Agri August Cotton From

Recent Stories

CWG 2022: Pakistan, South Africa opener ends in a ..

CWG 2022: Pakistan, South Africa opener ends in a 2-2 draw

35 seconds ago
 Three arrested; stolen items, mobile phones recove ..

Three arrested; stolen items, mobile phones recovered

36 seconds ago
 PSG bid to launch Galtier reign with Champions Tro ..

PSG bid to launch Galtier reign with Champions Trophy

39 seconds ago
 50 Punjab Highway Patrol officials punished

50 Punjab Highway Patrol officials punished

45 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th July 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.