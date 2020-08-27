Stagnant rainwater injurious to cotton

Stagnant rainwater is injurious to cotton crops, therefore, farmers should immediately drain out rainwater from cotton fields

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Stagnant rainwater is injurious to cotton crops, therefore, farmers should immediately drain out rainwater from cotton fields.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture Department, rainwater is very injurious to cotton crops if it accumulated in fields for more than 24 hours.

If rainwater remained stagnant in cotton fields for more than 48 hours, it causes death ofplants; he said and advised farmers to immediately drain out stagnant rainwaterfrom cotton fields.