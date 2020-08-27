UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stagnant Rainwater Injurious To Cotton

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 06:48 PM

Stagnant rainwater injurious to cotton

Stagnant rainwater is injurious to cotton crops, therefore, farmers should immediately drain out rainwater from cotton fields

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Stagnant rainwater is injurious to cotton crops, therefore, farmers should immediately drain out rainwater from cotton fields.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture Department, rainwater is very injurious to cotton crops if it accumulated in fields for more than 24 hours.

If rainwater remained stagnant in cotton fields for more than 48 hours, it causes death ofplants; he said and advised farmers to immediately drain out stagnant rainwaterfrom cotton fields.

Related Topics

Agriculture Cotton From

Recent Stories

Collector Customs Visits LCCI, assures business co ..

54 minutes ago

Afridi acclaims unflinching Turkish support for op ..

8 minutes ago

Tarbela dam likely to attain its maximum conservat ..

8 minutes ago

Gandapur asks to ensure KSP protection

8 minutes ago

Weekly bazaars to remain closed on Ashura; announc ..

8 minutes ago

No change in Pakistan’s policy on Kashmir issue: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.