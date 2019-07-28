UrduPoint.com
Stagnant Rainwater Injurious To Cotton

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 02:50 PM

Stagnant rainwater injurious to cotton

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::Stagnant rainwater is harmful for cotton crops, therefore farmers should immediately drain out it from fields.

According to spokesman of Agriculture department here on Sunday, rainwater has salutary impact on rice, cotton and fodder crops but it is very injurious for cotton crops if it accumulated in cotton field for more than 24 hours.

If rainwater became stagnant in the cotton field for more than 48 hours, it causes death of the cotton plants, he said and advised the farmers to immediately drain out the stagnant rainwater from cotton fields.

