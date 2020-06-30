Stagnant rainwater injurious to cotton crop

Stagnant rainwater is injurious to cotton crops; therefore, farmers should immediately drain out rainwater from cotton crop fields

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Stagnant rainwater is injurious to cotton crops; therefore, farmers should immediately drain out rainwater from cotton crop fields.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture Department, rainwater had salutary impact on rice, cotton and fodder crops, but it is very injurious for cotton crops if it remains accumulate in the field for more than 24 hours.

If rainwater remains stagnant in the cotton field for more than 48 hours, it causes death of the cotton plants, he said and advised farmers to immediately drain out the stagnant rainwater from cotton fields.