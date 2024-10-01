Open Menu

Stagnant Rainwater Removed From Johar Colony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Stagnant rainwater removed from Johar Colony

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has removed stagnant rainwater from Johar Colony whereas Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) is responsible for draining out rainwater from Mian Park.

WASA spokesman said here on Tuesday that Faisalabad had received 64 millimeters (mm) and 59 mm rain for two consecutive days which inundated Johar Colony B-block and Mian Park area as it was situated at a down place.

The residents of this area complained over which Managing Director (MD) WASA had directed the field staff to remove stagnant rainwater.

Therefore, WASA staff pumped out the stagnant rainwater from Johar Colony outside the park whereas PHA was responsible for draining out rainwater stagnant within the park premises.

However, WASA will provide full assistance if the PHA authority would seek help for removal of rainwater from the park, spokesman added.

