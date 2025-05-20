- Home
- Pakistan
- Stakeholder consultation on draft National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025–2035 held in Pesh ..
Stakeholder Consultation On Draft National Fisheries And Aquaculture Policy 2025–2035 Held In Peshawar
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, in collaboration with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA), organized a provincial stakeholder consultation workshop on the draft National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025–2035 at the FAO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office.
The workshop aimed to gather input from provincial stakeholders to help shape a comprehensive national policy that enhances governance, sustainability, and the socio-economic contribution of Pakistan’s fisheries and aquaculture sector. This initiative supports the country’s broader goals of food security, economic development, and responsible natural resource management.
Opening the session, Farhan Khan, Assistant Fisheries Development Commissioner (MoMA), emphasized the urgent need for a national policy to unlock the sector’s full potential, boost export revenues, and strengthen Pakistan’s presence in the global seafood market. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive, participatory policymaking.
FAO is providing technical assistance for the policy development under its Technical Cooperation Programme Facility (TCPF), working closely with Federal and provincial stakeholders to promote sustainable fisheries and aquaculture practices that align with international best practices.
The workshop included a technical presentation by an FAO Senior Policy Specialist, who outlined the policy’s guiding principles: sustainable and equitable resource use, improved governance and regulation, enhanced productivity, and integration of social and environmental considerations.
Stakeholder feedback was also gathered from representatives of the fisheries departments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, who highlighted the need for transparent financial flows, expenditure tracking, and fair leasing mechanisms for inland fisheries.
Over 70 participants from government agencies, civil society, academia, the private sector, and development partners engaged in focused group discussions and panel sessions with sector experts, including officials from the Fisheries Development board (FDB). Their insights will directly inform the next phase of policy refinement.
Upcoming consultations will be held in Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan provinces later this month, with a national-level dialogue scheduled in Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held with narcotics2 minutes ago
-
Stakeholder consultation on draft National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025–2035 held in Pesh ..2 minutes ago
-
Rationalized tax regime, exports promotion, end super tax; RCCI budget proposal2 minutes ago
-
Israel's expanded ground operation, plans to control Gaza threaten peace efforts: FO2 minutes ago
-
Two youth drown in canal2 minutes ago
-
Haripur traffic police launch awareness campaign to prevent road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Cybersecurity awareness session held at Sarhad University2 minutes ago
-
IHC Judges Transfer and Seniority Case; hearing to continue tomorrow2 minutes ago
-
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo’s oath-taking7 minutes ago
-
Body of teenager retrieved from canal12 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor Mukadam case18 minutes ago
-
Cattle Markets spring up in twin cities ahead of Eid ul Azha22 minutes ago