Stakeholder Consultation On Draft National Fisheries And Aquaculture Policy 2025–2035 Held In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, in collaboration with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA), organized a provincial stakeholder consultation workshop on the draft National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025–2035 at the FAO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office.

The workshop aimed to gather input from provincial stakeholders to help shape a comprehensive national policy that enhances governance, sustainability, and the socio-economic contribution of Pakistan’s fisheries and aquaculture sector. This initiative supports the country’s broader goals of food security, economic development, and responsible natural resource management.

Opening the session, Farhan Khan, Assistant Fisheries Development Commissioner (MoMA), emphasized the urgent need for a national policy to unlock the sector’s full potential, boost export revenues, and strengthen Pakistan’s presence in the global seafood market. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive, participatory policymaking.

FAO is providing technical assistance for the policy development under its Technical Cooperation Programme Facility (TCPF), working closely with Federal and provincial stakeholders to promote sustainable fisheries and aquaculture practices that align with international best practices.

The workshop included a technical presentation by an FAO Senior Policy Specialist, who outlined the policy’s guiding principles: sustainable and equitable resource use, improved governance and regulation, enhanced productivity, and integration of social and environmental considerations.

Stakeholder feedback was also gathered from representatives of the fisheries departments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, who highlighted the need for transparent financial flows, expenditure tracking, and fair leasing mechanisms for inland fisheries.

Over 70 participants from government agencies, civil society, academia, the private sector, and development partners engaged in focused group discussions and panel sessions with sector experts, including officials from the Fisheries Development board (FDB). Their insights will directly inform the next phase of policy refinement.

Upcoming consultations will be held in Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan provinces later this month, with a national-level dialogue scheduled in Islamabad.

