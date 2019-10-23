Stakeholders agree on joint efforts for peace, interfaith harmony

The government and religious seminaries have agreed on waging joint efforts for promotion of peace and interfaith harmony in the country

The consensus was developed during a meeting organized under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Pakistan with stakeholder from the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ministry of Education and Professional Training here in a local hotel, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the ongoing regional initiative of UNESCO "Learning for Empathy" based on capacity building of teachers and students for bringing peace,harmony and empathy in the society through education.

UNESCO Pakistan, with their mandate to implement SDG 4; is striving to put efforts to cultivate knowledge of peace,harmony and positive behaviors among the students and teachers so that they can contribute in their respective communities for promotion of a harmonized and tolerant society.

Adviser to KP CM on Elementary and Secondary Education, Zia Ullah Khan Bangash stated that peace is a pre-requisite for development, peace is a pre-requisite for prosperity, Peace is a pre -requisite for rule of law and peace is a pre-requisite for social harmony.

He further appreciated the role of UNESCO Pakistan for the initiative taken for capacity building of Madaris (seminaries) and public sector schools' teachers and students in light of peace building and becoming change agent.

He maintained that the role of teachers and ulema has vital importance in character building of students at educational institutions and madaris to achieve lasting peace and tranquility through elimination of extremism, sectarianism and terrorism from the society.

Besides, Adviser to CM on Elementary and Secondary Education, the Deputy Speaker KP Assembly, Mahmood Jan also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Mahmood Jan emphasized the engagement of government, seminaries, education department and UNESCO for joint efforts in bringing peace within the nation for making Pakistan a progressive country.

He further appreciated the work of UNESCO team for their extensive efforts in coordinating with seminaries, public sector schools and education department. Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan said that the government would take all steps including institutional reforms to benefit the people and establish peace and social harmony.

Ms. Vibeke Jensen, Director UNESCO Pakistan opened the event by sharing the role of education system in bringing reforms in society and how the seminaries in joint efforts with public sector schools could become a source of inspiration for the people regarding tolerance, peace and acceptance of difference of views.

She stressed the need to educate the youth in different cultures and languages prevalent in Pakistan, adding that the diversity of climatic conditions, traditions and way of life of the people add to the enrichment of the society as does the diversity of faults.

Ms. Jensen thanked Mahmood Jan, Zia Ullah Bangash and Mohammad Rafique Tahir for their presence and contribution in the effort UNESCO has started for the youth of Pakistan.

Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Mr. Qibla Ayaz was evidence that both seminaries and government were sharing the same mandate of aligning the direction towards a peaceful and progressive nation.

The representative of Jamia Usmania Mufti Ghulam expressed his views about islam and said that Islam is a religion of peace, love and fraternity.