Stakeholders approve new curriculum from grades 6-8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Stakeholders at the concluding session of a five-day national conference on "Single National Curriculum" have unanimously approved the single national curriculum of eight subjects for grades six to eight. The conference was organized by the National Curriculum Council at Allama Iqbal Open University here Friday.

Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training while addressing online to the closing ceremony of the conference, congratulated all the educational units of provincial governments, stakeholders, and National Curriculum Council and said that according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the finalization of 'One Nation: One Curriculum' and unanimous approval of a single national curriculum of eight subjects for grades 6 to 8 is a step towards oneness and unity.

All federation units, scholars of all schools of thought, representatives of madrassas and experts from all over the country deserve congratulations, he said and added that the government of Pakistan is aware of its responsibilities towards national aspirations and international commitments to improve education in Pakistan. He said , single national curriculum will end the class system and all citizens will get equal opportunities to move forward.

Joint Educational Advisor and Chairman, National Curriculum Council, Muhammad Rafiq Tahir said that this curriculum was a new chapter in the history of Pakistan and 'one nation, one curriculum' was a dream which was becoming a reality.

He further added that after the success of the first phase of the single national curriculum for grade 1 to 5, in the second phase, the credit for the unanimous approval of eight subjects under the single national curriculum for grade 6 to 8 in this conference goes to the Federal Minister of Education, Shafqat Mahmood, who has patronized us at every level.

Rafiq Tahir remarked that the Allama Iqbal Open University provided us with academic support for which we are deeply grateful to the University administration and we congratulate and pay tribute to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum for hosting both the first and second conferences.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that the Ministry of Education, especially the Prime Minister of Pakistan, deserved congratulations for his serious efforts to introduce this curriculum. He said that curriculum was not so challenging but it was the way of teaching it. He emphasized on the training of teachers who will teach the new curriculum.

The closing ceremony was also addressed by Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Education Secretary, South Punjab and Dr. Farooq Manzoor, Managing Director, Punjab Curriculum and Textbook board.