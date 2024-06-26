Open Menu

Stakeholders Asked To Play Role In Protecting Children's Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 12:40 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Wasal Khan has called upon all stakeholders to play their due role in protecting children's fundamental rights.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to child protection, child labor, and corporal punishment.

Deputy Chief Child Protection Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ejaz Muhammad Khan, and Muhammad Tayyab provided a detailed briefing on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010 and informed about the activities of the Child Protection Unit Lower Dir.

Child Protection Specialist from UNICEF Sohail Ahmed gave a briefing on the child protection system, children's fundamental rights etc.

The deputy commissioner instructed the child protection unit and the labour department to map and plan meetings regarding the Child Protection Act 2010 with private school networks, madrasas, and district khateebs.

He opined that awareness campaigns should be launched on these in all educational institutions.

The DC also directed the police and other stakeholders to play an active role in eradicating child labor. Measures for the welfare of juvenile prisoners, orphans, children in Zamung Kor, and Ashiana were also instructed.

Representatives from civil society and other stakeholders also shared their views and suggestions on child protection.

