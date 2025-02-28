Stakeholders assure support for making HPV vaccine introduction success to prevent Cervical Cancer

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Public health stakeholders, during a consultative workshop, have held out assurance of full support in successful introduction of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine into national immunization program to curb cervical cancer, the third most prevalent cancer among women of all ages in Pakistan.

The Provincial Stakeholders Consultative Workshop was organized by Jhpiego, an affiliate of Johns Hopkins University USA, in collaboration with the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, brought together key experts and officials.

The workshop was attended by Director EPI KP, Dr. Asghar Khan; Dr. Noor-ul-Ain Anni, consultant Oncologist IRNUM; Prof. Dr. Gul Rukh Qazi, Chairperson SOGP Peshawar Chapter; Director education KP, Samina Iltaf; Dr. Maryam Sarfaraz, Professor at Health Services Academy; Inamullah Khan of UNICEF; and Dr. Kashif Muqarab from WHO, among others.

In her welcome address, Dr. Aminah Khan, Country Director of Jhpiego Pakistan, highlighted the urgency of introducing the HPV vaccine.

She noted that cervical cancer is the second most frequent cancer among women of reproductive age (15-49 years) and the third most common among women of all ages in Pakistan.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), Pakistan recorded 5,008 new cervical cancer cases and 3,197 related deaths in 2020.

To combat this, the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) recommended the introduction of the HPV vaccine into Pakistan’s routine immunization program in July 2023.

Dr. Aminah emphasized that in 2025, Pakistan plans to introduce the vaccine in a phased manner, targeting girls aged 9 to 14 years.

The Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI), with support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has secured resources to implement this initiative. However, she noted that successful rollout requires strong stakeholder engagement and community involvement.

Dr. Asghar Khan, Director EPI KP, reaffirmed the department’s full support for the HPV vaccine introduction.

He informed participants that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) plans to introduce the vaccine in the third quarter of 2026 and has already begun preparations, including recruiting around 200 female vaccinators.

However, he acknowledged that this number is insufficient and announced that 18,000 Lady Health Workers (LHWs) will also be trained to assist in vaccine administration.

Inamullah Khan, Health Specialist at UNICEF, described HPV vaccine introduction as a national cause requiring support from all societal segments. He stated that UNICEF is developing awareness materials to educate the public on the vaccine's benefits.

Given potential cultural and religious barriers, he stressed the importance of involving religious scholars, politicians, educators, and media to build awareness, he added.

Dr. Kashif Muqarab of WHO revealed that the upcoming National Immunization Strategy includes a dedicated chapter on the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) in the school curriculum. WHO is also working on capacity building and surveillance to curb cervical cancer.

Director Education KP, Samina Iltaf, suggested extending awareness efforts to religious seminaries to reach girls who do not attend formal schools. She also recommended appointing focal persons at schools to communicate vaccine benefits to students and parents during teacher-parent meetings and other gatherings.

In a detailed presentation, Dr. Maryam Sarfaraz outlined the threats posed by cervical cancer and the preventive role of the HPV vaccine. She noted that cervical cancer is primarily caused by persistent infection with high-risk strains of HPV. However, screening remains inadequate, with statistics showing that only one in ten women in Pakistan has been screened in the past five years.

She stressed the urgent need for increased awareness, improved access to screening, and the introduction of the HPV vaccine as a Primary prevention measure under the National Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI).

Participants emphasized the need for robust awareness campaigns, community engagement, and strategic planning to overcome cultural barriers and ensure widespread vaccine acceptance.