Stakeholders call for expansion of KP RTI scope

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Participants of the Roundtable Conference on the Right to Information (RTI) law have called for the expansion of the scope of the KP RTI Act to the superior judiciary of the country.

The roundtable conference organised under the auspices of the Centre for Peace and Development Institute (CDPI) was participated by the officers of the KP RTI Commission including the former Chief Commissioner, former Commissioner, media persons, lawyers, representatives of the civil society and other stakeholders.

The participants of the meeting were provided with a comprehensive definition of access to information, public organisation, associated organisations, inclusion of Peshawar High Court, applicants and documents, compilation of annual performance, audit, investigative reports and publications by the public organizations.

On this occasion, the representatives of the KP RTI Commission told the participants that a draft of the proposed amendments in the RTI Act has been sent to the Law Department for the passage of a formal bill from the provincial assembly in this regard.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) CDPI, Dr Mukhtiar Ahmad stressed the need for further strengthening the law of access to information in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bringing further proposals and recommendations under consideration to promote democracy, and good governance through transparency and accountability for eradication of corruption.

