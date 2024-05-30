Stakeholders Call For Expansion Of KP RTI Scope
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Participants of the Roundtable Conference on the Right to Information (RTI) law have called for the expansion of the scope of the KP RTI Act to the superior judiciary of the country
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Participants of the Roundtable Conference on the Right to Information (RTI) law have called for the expansion of the scope of the KP RTI Act to the superior judiciary of the country.
The roundtable conference organised under the auspices of the Centre for Peace and Development Institute (CDPI) was participated by the officers of the KP RTI Commission including the former Chief Commissioner, former Commissioner, media persons, lawyers, representatives of the civil society and other stakeholders.
The participants of the meeting were provided with a comprehensive definition of access to information, public organisation, associated organisations, inclusion of Peshawar High Court, applicants and documents, compilation of annual performance, audit, investigative reports and publications by the public organizations.
On this occasion, the representatives of the KP RTI Commission told the participants that a draft of the proposed amendments in the RTI Act has been sent to the Law Department for the passage of a formal bill from the provincial assembly in this regard.
Addressing the participants, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) CDPI, Dr Mukhtiar Ahmad stressed the need for further strengthening the law of access to information in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bringing further proposals and recommendations under consideration to promote democracy, and good governance through transparency and accountability for eradication of corruption.
Recent Stories
Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data
Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..
Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep
Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers
CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer
Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration
Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here
Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner
Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully
Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..
Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa University8 minutes ago
-
Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers5 minutes ago
-
CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer5 minutes ago
-
Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh5 minutes ago
-
Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here18 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully9 minutes ago
-
Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers12 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sentenced life imprisonment12 minutes ago
-
Head of madrassa dies, brother injured in Dir Lower firing12 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road mishap21 minutes ago
-
3 education board employees promoted18 minutes ago