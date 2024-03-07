Stakeholders call for Inclusive, equitable Health Services through Strategic Investment, structural reforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The speakers at a Provincial Dialogue Thursday called for strategic actions and equitable allocation of resources for making healthcare accessible to all in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The seminar was organized by Blue Veins, a local Non-Governmental organization, in collaboration with Lady Reading Hospital, to discuss the urgent health-related concerns and explore that how we can secure access to the highest attainable standard of physical, mental, SRH, health for all through inclusive and resilient health care systems.

It featured sessions on accessibility, existing service-delivery model, gender-inclusive human resource, infrastructure and financial investment for healthcare system.

Bringing together healthcare stakeholders, health rights advocates and civil society organizations (CSOs), the seminar highlighted evidence-based discussion and recommendations for strengthening policy and structural reforms to enhance inclusive healthcare services in the province.

Addressing the Seminar, Dr. Samia Tahir, Deputy Director Public Health DGHS highlighted the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government towards inclusive healthcare.

The Health Department, in collaboration with the KP government, is dedicated to implementing policies and initiatives that aim to overcome existing health inequalities and, among others, invest in sustainable public health care systems, prioritise vulnerable groups’ dignity and rights and build capacity of health professionals in culturally competent and sensitive service delivery.

Sana Ahmad, Program Coordinator at Blue Veins, highlighted the pressing needs and challenges faced by vulnerable groups, adding "Inclusive healthcare requires a comprehensive approach, and the commitment of healthcare stakeholders is instrumental in ensuring that no one is left behind”.

Dr. Muhammad Abrar Khan, Hospital Director, Lady Reading Hospital, shared insights into the challenges and emphasized the critical role played by large public institutions.

He stated, inclusive healthcare was a fundamental right, and addressing the unique challenges faced by vulnerable populations was our priority.

The seminar serves as a pivotal platform for collaboration and dialogue, aiming to pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable healthcare system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“By fostering inclusivity within our institutions, we can collectively contribute to the broader vision of a healthcare system which is accessible and respond to the needs of all vulnerable groups.” Dr. Zia Ullah Chamkani, Assitant Professor Emergency Medicine LRH MTI, said.

Durreshawar, representing Grow Up, a youth-led organization advocating for youth health rights, stated, "Ensuring inclusive healthcare for the youth is not just a necessity; it is an investment in the future of our society. Young people from diverse backgrounds face unique health challenges, and it is imperative that our healthcare system caters to their specific needs.”

The seminar provided a unique platform for focused actionable solutions that can positively impact healthcare inclusivity in the province, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to overcome challenges and create lasting change.