Stakeholders Call For Protection Of Street Vendors' Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 10:10 PM

Stakeholders here Thursday called for the registration and specification of places for street vendors to protect their vending rights and facilitate them in carrying businesses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Stakeholders here Thursday called for the registration and specification of places for street vendors to protect their vending rights and facilitate them in carrying businesses.

This was stated during a meeting of the working group on the 'Street Vendor Project' organized under the auspices of Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME) in collaboration with Friedrich Naumann Foundation, National Youth Assembly and Ahmad Bashir and Associates. Representatives from vendors, academia, public and private sector largely attended the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to solicit feedback from multiple stakeholders on preparing a draft legislative bill for their rights.

The meeting was commenced with a brief overview of the 'Street Vendor Project' by Ms Beenish Javed, Research Associate at PRIME who highlighted the rationale and objectives of the meeting. In doing so, she also shed light on the economic significance of the vending community, the challenges facing their livelihoods and the need to regulate and protect their vending rights.

Ahmad Bashir, a senior lawyer, presented the draft legislative bill on urban street vendors that focuses on regulating and protecting the rights of vendors.

The bill covers aspects related to demarcation of vending zones, licensing, compensation, penalties, formation of a representative body, establishment of vendors' association, provision of micro-credit, redress mechanism and formulation of a national policy for street vendors.

He emphasized that in order to provide legal recognition to street vendors, declaration of clearly demarcated vending zones is a priority.

In the open discussion, Behram Khan, District President, Vendors' Association highlighted the humiliation they have to encounter at the hands of police and unelected market committee. Some of the major issues facing them include, but, are not limited to absence of compensation in response to abrupt confiscation of carts by local authorities, exploitation through harassment, fines, eviction and bribery, lack of sanitation and health facilities near vending area and absence of a secure space to work from.

He also demanded the establishment of a Sasta Bazaars at all four towns level wherein all vendors would be adjusted to resolve the issue of encroachment in the district.

