- Home
- Pakistan
- Stakeholders called upon KP govt to strengthen local government bodies to promote democracy
Stakeholders Called Upon KP Govt To Strengthen Local Government Bodies To Promote Democracy
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) A learning and engagement session has called upon the provincial government to allocate necessary resources and funds to enable local governments to function effectively and serve their communities efficiently.
The session was organized by Blue Veins in collaboration with Awaz CDS ( Center for Development Services) and PDA (Pakistan Development Alliance), with multi-stakeholders focused on strengthening local government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and promoting democracy.
A diverse group of stakeholders attended the session, including representatives of local governments, civil society organizations, social activists, legal professionals, journalists, and the transgender community.
The session brought together a diverse group of stakeholders to discuss the administrative, political, and financial challenges faced by elected representatives at the tehsil, village council (VC), and neighborhood council (NC) levels.
The session also explored the strategic solutions to address the identified challenges to enhance the effectiveness of local governance through political and financial support.
Former Secretary of Local government, Elections and Rural Development, Hifzur Rehman, stated, “Introducing strategic reforms focused on clarifying the powers, functions, and responsibilities of local institutions, particularly by redefining the roles of Tehsil/city local governments and Neighborhood/village councils would improve clarity and accountability.
"
Adding to the discussion, Intezar Khalil, Coordinator Local Council Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said, “ To drive development in any governmental system, it is crucial to support and allocate adequate funds to its local government bodies.
Unfortunately, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, no funds have been released to local governments since the elections of local governments in 2021- 2022, which severely hinders their ability to serve communities effectively, he added.
Qamar Naseem, Program Manager – Blue Veins, remarked, “ Local government and Provincial government has no proper mechanism of collaboration and information sharing which is creating a gap and leading to ineffective local governance structures. To strengthen the local government system financially, administratively, and politically the provincial government must prioritize collaboration, and take notice of recommendations of local governments.”
The multi-stakeholder group underscored that political will, commitment, and dedication are essential to strengthening local government systems.
Recent Stories
ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service
HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh
Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10
UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations
Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..
HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025
PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of South Sudan
Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..
£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Stakeholders called upon KP govt to strengthen local government bodies to promote democracy2 minutes ago
-
Laborer killed, two injured2 minutes ago
-
PRCS provides medicines, non-food items to 120 families in Kurram2 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests suspect involved in human trafficking2 minutes ago
-
DIG Police Larkana takes notice of female murder32 minutes ago
-
3 outlaws held; drugs, illegal arms recovered during search operation conducted in Tank32 minutes ago
-
Serena Interchange underpass opened for traffic32 minutes ago
-
12 SACM appointed in Sindh32 minutes ago
-
Council meeting discuss health facilities improvement32 minutes ago
-
PM's aide seeks global action to address climate change impact on vulnerable communities52 minutes ago
-
Sports Gala for Special Children held in Rohri52 minutes ago
-
Man shoots dead sister-in- law in Shahkot52 minutes ago