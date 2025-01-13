Stakeholders called upon KP govt to strengthen local government bodies to promote democracy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) A learning and engagement session has called upon the provincial government to allocate necessary resources and funds to enable local governments to function effectively and serve their communities efficiently.

The session was organized by Blue Veins in collaboration with Awaz CDS ( Center for Development Services) and PDA (Pakistan Development Alliance), with multi-stakeholders focused on strengthening local government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and promoting democracy.

A diverse group of stakeholders attended the session, including representatives of local governments, civil society organizations, social activists, legal professionals, journalists, and the transgender community.

The session brought together a diverse group of stakeholders to discuss the administrative, political, and financial challenges faced by elected representatives at the tehsil, village council (VC), and neighborhood council (NC) levels.

The session also explored the strategic solutions to address the identified challenges to enhance the effectiveness of local governance through political and financial support.

Former Secretary of Local government, Elections and Rural Development, Hifzur Rehman, stated, “Introducing strategic reforms focused on clarifying the powers, functions, and responsibilities of local institutions, particularly by redefining the roles of Tehsil/city local governments and Neighborhood/village councils would improve clarity and accountability.

"

Adding to the discussion, Intezar Khalil, Coordinator Local Council Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said, “ To drive development in any governmental system, it is crucial to support and allocate adequate funds to its local government bodies.

Unfortunately, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, no funds have been released to local governments since the elections of local governments in 2021- 2022, which severely hinders their ability to serve communities effectively, he added.

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager – Blue Veins, remarked, “ Local government and Provincial government has no proper mechanism of collaboration and information sharing which is creating a gap and leading to ineffective local governance structures. To strengthen the local government system financially, administratively, and politically the provincial government must prioritize collaboration, and take notice of recommendations of local governments.”

The multi-stakeholder group underscored that political will, commitment, and dedication are essential to strengthening local government systems.