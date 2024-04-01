Stakeholders commit for safeguarding public health with tobaco policy reforms in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) In a major stride towards advancing public health initiatives, Blue Veins organised a multi-stakeholder consultation to strengthen policy reforms concerning smoke-free public places and the sale of newer tobacco and nicotine products in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The session brought together health experts, government officials, and civil society representatives to address the urgent need for updated regulations on Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), E-Cigarettes, and tobacco use in public spaces.

The consultation explored paths forward for enhancing tobacco control policies and legislation in KP, emphasising the necessity for synergistic efforts to ensure the effective adoption and execution of these critical health regulations.

During the stakeholder consultation, participants admired the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government's proactive measures in tobacco control.

They acknowledged the significant strides made and emphasised the urgent need for more comprehensive legislative action.

The call was for robust, province wide policies and laws to curb the growing use of harmful nicotine delivery devices, highlighting the necessity of stringent controls to combat the health risks associated with vaping and e-cigarette consumption.

Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director General Health of KP, asserted, "Our commitment to public health is unwavering.

It's imperative to reinforce our enforcement of existing tobacco control laws to protect our community's well-being."

Abdul Kabeer Khan, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), reiterated the provincial government's dedication, stating, "The health and safety of our people is the key priority of the new government. We are committed to advancing legislation that prioritises public interest with a focus on health and education.”

Dr. Irshad Ali Roghani, Director of Public Health KP, said, "To effectively counter the dangers of newer nicotine products, fostering multi-stakeholder partnerships is essential. This approach is vital for a healthier future for our citizens."

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager of Blue Veins, commented, "This consultation marks a significant step towards comprehensive policy reform in tobacco control. Together, we can achieve a smoke-free environment that benefits all."

The consultation underscored the collective resolve to usher in robust policy reforms, safeguarding public health against the backdrop of evolving tobacco and nicotine product challenges.