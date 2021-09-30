Stakeholders cooperation a must for control dengue: minister

Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan has said that cooperation of all stakeholders is a must for effectively controlling dengue in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan has said that cooperation of all stakeholders is a must for effectively controlling dengue in the province.

He was chairing a meeting to evolve media strategy to eradicate dengue.

The minister was informed that surveillance teams were inspecting various hotspots to curb the dengue larvae.

These teams had take action by issuing 27 notices and registering five cases over violation of the dengue prevention measures.

The minister appreciated the efforts of department and asked for launching a media awareness campaign regarding dengue by utilising all forums of print, electronic and social media.

Muhammad Rizwan warned that no negligence would be tolerated, and a report should also be submitted to him on weekly basis.