UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stakeholders Discuss Establishment Of Effective Tri-lateral Link: Shaukat Ali Yousafzai

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:24 PM

Stakeholders discuss establishment of effective tri-lateral link: Shaukat Ali Yousafzai

To establish more effective and strong link between the Information Department, media and the public, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai here at Information Department on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :To establish more effective and strong link between the Information Department, media and the public, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai here at Information Department on Monday.

Secretary Information, Syed Imtiaz Hussain, DG Information imdadullah, Dr. Faizullah Jan, Chairman Department of Journalism Peshawar University, Ismail Khan Resident Editor Daily Dawn and Fayyaz Ali Shah of Daily Mashriq Asif Khalid of Daily Aaj and officers of Information Department also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister directed the department to adopt modern techniques and develop close link with the media in order to make information department more efficient and refined.

He said that the information officers should establish close ties with the concerned departments and the media to keep the public aware of the provincial government's reform initiatives and public interest schemes in different departments.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Information Department plays role of a bridge between the people and the government and to include public opinion in the government decisions and it should enhance liaison with public so that the atmosphere of trust between the public and the government become more pleasant.

Participants also presented various suggestions to further improve information department performance. The Secretary Information thanked the participants for attending the meeting.

Related Topics

Peshawar Media Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 12th Policy Dialogue ..

56 minutes ago

Cover vegetables nursery by tunnel to save it from ..

1 minute ago

Women urged to actively participate in electoral p ..

2 minutes ago

Highest quality broadcast coverage of Pakistan v S ..

1 hour ago

Algerian Presidential Election Only First Step in ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's Rai Says Internal Disagreements Reason for ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.