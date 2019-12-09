Stakeholders discuss establishment of effective tri-lateral link: Shaukat Ali Yousafzai

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :To establish more effective and strong link between the Information Department, media and the public, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai here at Information Department on Monday.

Secretary Information, Syed Imtiaz Hussain, DG Information imdadullah, Dr. Faizullah Jan, Chairman Department of Journalism Peshawar University, Ismail Khan Resident Editor Daily Dawn and Fayyaz Ali Shah of Daily Mashriq Asif Khalid of Daily Aaj and officers of Information Department also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister directed the department to adopt modern techniques and develop close link with the media in order to make information department more efficient and refined.

He said that the information officers should establish close ties with the concerned departments and the media to keep the public aware of the provincial government's reform initiatives and public interest schemes in different departments.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Information Department plays role of a bridge between the people and the government and to include public opinion in the government decisions and it should enhance liaison with public so that the atmosphere of trust between the public and the government become more pleasant.

Participants also presented various suggestions to further improve information department performance. The Secretary Information thanked the participants for attending the meeting.