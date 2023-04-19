UrduPoint.com

Stakeholders' Forum Demand Easy Registration & Reporting Method On Civic Spaces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :AWAZ-CDs and Blue Veins, member organizations of Pakistan Development Alliance, organized a stakeholder's forum to discuss challenges related to civic spaces and identify ways to promote constructive dialogue and engagement among government department and CSOs.

During the forum, civil society organizations called for ease in registration, NOCs, and reporting mechanisms both at the provincial and Federal levels.

They highlighted that the current registration process for NGOs and CSOs is lengthy and complex, which creates barriers for the organizations to operate effectively.

Additionally, the NOCs required from multiple departments further hinder their ability to carry out their work.

The Forum demanded the government streamline the processes to enable the effective participation of civil society in the development of society and support the vulnerable segment.

Qamar Naseem Program Manager Blue Veins said, "Civil society organizations play a crucial role in promoting democratic values and advocating for human rights. However, the current registration and NOC process is cumbersome for small community-based organizations, which limits their ability to work effectively. We urge the government to ease the registration process and ensure the timely issuance of authorizations such as registration with the Charity Commission.

" In response, Mr. Shoaib, the representative Social Welfare Department, appreciated the efforts of civil society organizations and assured them of their departmental support to facilitate their work. He said government recognizes the important role of civil society in promoting development and democracy. "We are committed to creating an enabling environment for civil society organizations to operate effectively. We will consider their demands and work towards streamlining the registration and NOC process." The government representatives emphasized the importance of NGOs complying with the existing laws and regulatory frameworks. The government representatives called for NGOs to improve their compliance with the existing laws and regulations to ensure transparency and accountability in their work.

The stakeholders' forum provided a valuable opportunity for government officials and civil society organizations to engage in constructive dialogue and identify ways to address the challenges related to civic spaces. The participants emphasized the importance of continued engagement and collaboration to promote a democratic and inclusive society in Pakistan.

