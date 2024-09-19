Stakeholders highlight strategic path forward for MHM in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A high-level stakeholders' deliberation on "Provincial Inroads to improve MHM & Way Forward" was organized in Quetta on Thursday by the Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management Working Group (MHMWG) Secretariat Balochistan in collaboration with Water Aid Pakistan.

The event brought together key policymakers, experts, advocates, and stakeholders to discuss the progress of MHM initiatives in the province and to develop an actionable plan for 2025.

Director General Health Dr Amin Mandokhail delivered an insightful keynote address, praising Balochistan for its leadership in tackling menstrual health issues.

She stressed the importance of collective efforts in promoting MHM and creating a supportive environment where menstrual hygiene products are accessible to all women and girls.

She also encouraged the media to continue playing a pivotal role in raising awareness and reducing stigma.

Earlier, the conference opened with a welcome speech by Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch, Chairperson of MHMWG, Balochistan, who highlighted the significance of addressing MHM challenges in the province and called for sustained collaboration among stakeholders to achieve meaningful progress.

She noted that the strategic discussions at this event would help shape a more inclusive and sustainable future for MHM in Balochistan.

The Chairperson of Balochistan Commission on the Status of Women (BCSW) assured the participant that BCSW would lend its every possible support to stakeholders to promote MHM in the province.

Representing Water Aid Pakistan, Ms Raheema Panhwar emphasized the importance of the discussions including the development of the 2025 MHM Action Plan.

She said this action plan would play a crucial role for the future MHM related interventions in the province.

The participants including Director Industries Muhammad Iqbal, Senior Health Specialist Dr Farooq Azam, GIZ representative Rbaia Baloch, Zulaikha Buldedi and other commended the milestones already achieved in MHM and expressed optimism about the ongoing efforts to improve menstrual hygiene across the province.

The event also featured a panel discussion where notable experts, including Shafqat Aziz, Policy Advocacy Specialist, and Shahana Tabbasum, Coordinator of the MHM Secretariat, discussed the key challenges and opportunities for advancing MHM initiatives.

The panel provided valuable insights into how various sectors can collaborate to enhance MHM outcomes.

In the second half of the day, participants engaged in group work sessions aimed at developing a comprehensive Action Plan for 2025.

These sessions allowed stakeholders to contribute to formulating strategic objectives and action points that will guide MHM activities over the next year.

The recommendations from these discussions will be incorporated into a final framework to drive MHM progress in Balochistan.

The participants shared sense of purpose among the participants to build on the successes achieved so far. The outcomes of this event are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of menstrual health in Balochistan.