Stakeholders join hands to discourage tobacco use

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Public and private sector stakeholders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have agreed on the partnership to discourage people from tobacco use.

A multi-stakeholder consultation session on Tobacco Control was organized here on Thursday, under the auspices of a non-governmental organization Blue Veins in collaboration with KP Tobacco Control Cell (TCC) and International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union) on the integration and implementation of the provincial road map on Tobacco Control prepared by the Health Department KP.

The roadmap outlines a comprehensive plan to address the issue in KP. The consultation was aimed at consensus building for the integration of tobacco control into healthcare development and education programs for resource allocation and identifying viable measures and actions to support and promote tobacco control in the province.

It was discussed that the Health Department and other stakeholders will be working closely with civil society organizations, and health professionals.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Imran Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Human Rights and Relief emphasized the importance of reducing tobacco use to improve public health and well-being.

"We know that tobacco use is a leading cause of preventable deaths worldwide, and it is our responsibility to take action to address this problem," Muhammad Imran Khan said.

"The roadmap is an important step towards creating a tobacco-free future for our citizens, and the district administration is committed to working with all stakeholders to make it a reality," he said.

The Tobacco Control Roadmap has been welcomed by health advocates and civil society organizations, who have long been calling for preventive measures to address the problem.

Tania Shaheen, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Tehsil, Shahalam termed Tobacco Control Roadmap a significant step towards creating a healthier and more tobacco-free future for citizens of KP.

"The district administration is committed to the implementation and effectiveness of tobacco control measures and their monitoring in their jurisdiction and we urge all stakeholders to support these important efforts." "We applaud the government's commitment to reducing tobacco use and protecting citizens from its harmful effects," Sana Ahmad, Programme Coordinator Blue Veins said.

She said, "They are looking forward to working with the KP government to ensure that the roadmap is implemented effectively and that all citizens and vulnerable segments have access to the support they need to quit smoking."