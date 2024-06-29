Stakeholders Meet To Tackle Rising Road Accidents In AJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A high-level coordination meeting convened by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK chapter on Saturday, brought together esteemed stakeholders from the public sector, civil society, and media to address the alarming rise in road accidents in Azad Jammu Kashmir.
Chairman PRCS AJK Sardar Shafeeque Ahmed, Divisional Commissioner Ch. Shoukat Ali and other prominent speakers stressed the stakeholders to perform their duties, emphasizing changes in human behavior, strict adherence to traffic rules, and improved road infrastructure.
They called for awareness campaigns, especially targeting parents, to discourage underage driving and emphasized the importance of traffic wardens in enforcing traffic regulations.
The meeting highlighted the PRCS's vital role in promoting road safety and its commitment to working with stakeholders to achieve this goal. With a united front, the stakeholders vowed to work together to prevent road accidents and ensure a safer AJK.
