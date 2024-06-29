Open Menu

Stakeholders Meet To Tackle Rising Road Accidents In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Stakeholders meet to tackle rising road accidents in AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A high-level coordination meeting convened by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK chapter on Saturday, brought together esteemed stakeholders from the public sector, civil society, and media to address the alarming rise in road accidents in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Chairman PRCS AJK Sardar Shafeeque Ahmed, Divisional Commissioner Ch. Shoukat Ali and other prominent speakers stressed the stakeholders to perform their duties, emphasizing changes in human behavior, strict adherence to traffic rules, and improved road infrastructure.

They called for awareness campaigns, especially targeting parents, to discourage underage driving and emphasized the importance of traffic wardens in enforcing traffic regulations.

The meeting highlighted the PRCS's vital role in promoting road safety and its commitment to working with stakeholders to achieve this goal. With a united front, the stakeholders vowed to work together to prevent road accidents and ensure a safer AJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan Civil Society Road Traffic Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media From

Recent Stories

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military ..

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..

56 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Afr ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

2 hours ago
 PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

2 hours ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

2 hours ago
 Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

3 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

3 hours ago
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

3 hours ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

5 hours ago
 Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan