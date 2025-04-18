Open Menu

Stakeholders Must Play Their Role For Polio Eradication: CS

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Stakeholders must play their role for polio eradication: CS

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan on Friday said that all stakeholders would have to play a full role until the polio virus is completely eradicated.

He emphasized that regular vaccination of children is essential to protect future generations from polio, and the provincial government is utilizing all available resources.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held in the province regarding the anti-polio campaign.

The meeting reviewed the preparations for the upcoming campaign.

The Chief Secretary said that parents, scholars, tribal elders and civil society would have to play their positive role to eradicate the deadly disease of polio.

He urged to the public to fully cooperate in making this campaign a success and support the polio teams so that this disease could be eradicated from the root.

He further said that we have to provide a healthy Pakistan to the coming generations saying that the underperforming union council should be improved.

The Chief Secretary directed all Deputy Commissioners and DHOs to ensure themselves in the evening review meeting.

On this occasion, the meeting was informed that the anti-polio campaign across Balochistan would start from April 21, 2025.

A target has been set to vaccinate more than 2.66 million children against polio in the seven-day campaign. More than 11,000 teams would participate in the polio campaign and it is necessary to vaccinate children with all immunizations along with polio drops.

Parents must get polio drops and immunizations to protect children from viruses and disabilities. Children would be able to avoid measles, pneumonia and other dangerous diseases including polio. Security would be provided to all teams participating in the polio campaign.

Recent Stories

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

12 minutes ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators

48 minutes ago
 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA f ..

Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID

7 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

7 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

7 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

9 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

9 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan