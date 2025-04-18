Stakeholders must play their role for polio eradication: CS

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan on Friday said that all stakeholders would have to play a full role until the polio virus is completely eradicated.

He emphasized that regular vaccination of children is essential to protect future generations from polio, and the provincial government is utilizing all available resources.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held in the province regarding the anti-polio campaign.

The meeting reviewed the preparations for the upcoming campaign.

The Chief Secretary said that parents, scholars, tribal elders and civil society would have to play their positive role to eradicate the deadly disease of polio.

He urged to the public to fully cooperate in making this campaign a success and support the polio teams so that this disease could be eradicated from the root.

He further said that we have to provide a healthy Pakistan to the coming generations saying that the underperforming union council should be improved.

The Chief Secretary directed all Deputy Commissioners and DHOs to ensure themselves in the evening review meeting.

On this occasion, the meeting was informed that the anti-polio campaign across Balochistan would start from April 21, 2025.

A target has been set to vaccinate more than 2.66 million children against polio in the seven-day campaign. More than 11,000 teams would participate in the polio campaign and it is necessary to vaccinate children with all immunizations along with polio drops.

Parents must get polio drops and immunizations to protect children from viruses and disabilities. Children would be able to avoid measles, pneumonia and other dangerous diseases including polio. Security would be provided to all teams participating in the polio campaign.