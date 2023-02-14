UrduPoint.com

Stakeholders Playing Role For Uplifting, Prosperity Of Gwadar: Farah Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Tuesday said that the development and prosperity of Gwadar, the protection of people's rights, the safety of the interests and rights of fishermen were among the priorities of the present provincial government

In her statement issued here, she said that Gwadar was the center of global interest due to its magnificent location and the importance and usefulness of the modern Gwadar Port.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has taken important steps for the development and prosperity of Gwadar which included giving the status of labor to fishermen and approving the residential colony project for them, she underlined.

She said that instructions have been given to stop illegal trawling and take legal action against those involved in illegal trawling, which were being implemented.

Farah Azeem Shah said that all stakeholders were playing their role in the development and prosperity of Gwadar.

Gwadar Port would play a key role in the development and prosperity of the province and economic development would be possible with the increase in commercial activities at Gwadar port, she maintained.

The spokesperson said that Gwadar was located on the world's largest maritime trade route due to which Gwadar port could become the center of global trade activities.

She said that the provincial government had adopted an effective strategy keeping in mind the interests of the people saying that positive measures were being taken in the wider interest of the people due to which people's trust in the government was being increased.

