Stakeholders pledge to invest in Girls' education in KP on International Human Rights Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Stakeholders on the occasion of International Human Rights Day 2030 commits to invest in girls education for solving gender-inequalities and eradicating of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

In a remarkable display of commitment towards gender equality and girls' education, Blue Veins, in collaboration with the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR), Pakistan Education Champions Network (PECN), Child Welfare and Protection Commission, Right to Information Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women and the Directorate General of Law and Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organized the Girls Summit on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

The event, marking the culmination of the 16 days of activism campaign, witnessed an exceptional participation of diverse stakeholders, including representatives from Government departments, lawyers, UN agencies, civil society organizations, academia, students, and the business community.

The focus of the Summit centered on the critical issue of girls' secondary education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Through skits and dialogues, girls students from various schools presented key issues affecting them, such as gender discrimination and child marriages, child labor, and domestic violence while emphasizing the importance of girls’ education.

Notable speakers at the Girls Summit included the Caretaker Minister of Elementary, Secondary, and Higher Education, the Additional Secretary of Youth Affairs, the Additional Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, the Senior Planning Officer of the Education Department, the Deputy Director of the Right to Information Commission, the Deputy Director of the Directorate General of Human Rights, and the Deputy Chief of the Child Welfare and Protection Commission.

Dr. Mohmmad Qasim Jan, Caretaker Minister on Primary, Secondary, and Higher education said on the occasion, “Educating girls is not just a moral imperative but a strategic investment towards a prosperous and equitable society. Every girl in school today is a leader in the making for a better tomorrow.”

M. Rizwan, Coordinator at NCHR, emphasized the need for women's empowerment, stating, “Creating a conducive environment for women in our society is essential. Empowerment starts with education and extends to every aspect of social and economic life.”

The Additional Secretary of the Social Welfare Department Mohammad Farooq remarked on the significance of behavioral change, noting, “Empowering women requires a collective effort. It’s about changing mindsets and recognizing the valuable role women play in the advancement of our society.”

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager at Blue Veins and National Co-Convener of PECN concluded, “Today’s summit is not just a discussion; it's a call to action. Together, we can forge a path towards greater equality and opportunities for our girls.”