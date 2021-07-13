UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stakeholders, Policymakers' Sensitization Imperative To Implement Effective Climate Change Gender Action Plan: Experts

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 07:08 PM

Stakeholders, policymakers' sensitization imperative to implement effective Climate Change Gender Action Plan: Experts

The experts at national stakeholders' consultation on Tuesday demanded to create massive stakeholder and policymakers' level sensitization for implementing effective Gender Action Plan aimed at supporting women of vulnerable communities facing livelihood loss due to environmental degradation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The experts at national stakeholders' consultation on Tuesday demanded to create massive stakeholder and policymakers' level sensitization for implementing effective Gender Action Plan aimed at supporting women of vulnerable communities facing livelihood loss due to environmental degradation.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and OXFAM Pakistan organized the National Stakeholder Consultation-Sector Specific Climate Change Gender Action Plan to hold a stakeholder discussion on the draft recommendations being finalized, focusing three thematic areas of Wheat, Rice and Fisheries and Mangroves that are facing impacts of environmental degradation.

In his welcome address, Country Representative IUCN-Pakistan Mahmood Akhtar Cheema briefed the participants about the initiative of Sector Specific Climate Change Gender Action Plan.

Cheema said that the climate change spearing environmental degradation was causing loss of livelihoods, food, productivity, yield and health of local communities due to ecosystem loss. He said the IUCN and OXFAM had an old collaboration in implementing many ground based and stakeholder level nature conservation, capacity building and community development endeavors.

Elaborating the Sector Specific Plan, he added that the IUCN initially approached Global Climate Fund to get funding for National Plan for Climate Change Gender Action whereas after recommendations from the experts and other quarters concerned it was linked to different sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, OXFAM Programme Manager Aamir Kaleem said that the OXFAM was striving to end injustices including poverty, social injustices and unfair distribution of resources, rights and unjustified policies of the corporate. Globally, he said, the OXFAM had done huge efforts for climate justice and believed that climate change should be coped with and shifted towards true betterment as an opportunity.

Project Manager IUCN-Pakistan, Hammad Saeed presented a brief overview of the Sector Specific Gender Action Plan and told that the study was awarded by OXFAM to IUCN-Pakistan that started in January 2021 till July 2021. He informed that the study focused three thematic areas of rice, wheat and fisheries and mangroves.

Gender Expert, Humera Malik gave a detailed presentation on the draft Sector Specific Climate Change Gender Action Plan. She told that the recommendations would be shared with all stakeholders whereas her main task was to study impact of climate change on women life and livelihoods etc. She underlined that there was no gender specific data on climate change available in the country.

Gender inclusion in all relevant climate change policies, frameworks and acts, monitoring and evaluation of funding allocated for women, local adaptation plans, decision making at lowest appropriate level and addressing structural inequalities among others can help address the gender crisis in climate change, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Aamir Kaleem January July Women All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Free Hepatitis screening camp organized in Nawabsh ..

11 seconds ago

Oslo seeks to rein in electric scooters

13 seconds ago

FC South installs 15th water filtration plants in ..

16 seconds ago

Putin-Lukashenko Talks, Which Began More Than 4 Ho ..

19 seconds ago

UAE to chair 6th Annual AIIB Board of Governors me ..

54 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank and Bank Alfalah Announce a St ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.