Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday held public hearing of project "Environmental Impact Assessment of Installation of Incinerator Project at Community Health Center, Kirpa, Kahuta Lehtrar Road, Islamabad".

The public hearing was held after a careful review of Environmental Impact Assessment Report, which was earlier submitted to the Pak-EPA, said a news release.

All environmental, social and economic aspects of the project were discussed.

The project was appreciated by the present stakeholders and public, however, public raised queries regarding the stack emissions in the operational phase of project, addressing which proponent explained detailed mechanism of wet scrubbers that were to be installed with the incinerator.

According to the source, some of the stakeholder suggested that regular stack emission monitoring and noise monitoring should be done and reported to EPA during that operational phase of the project to ensure the compliance of National Environment Quality Standards.

Deputy Director Pak-EPA Dr Mohsina Zubair, who chaired the public hearing suggested the proponent that health impact study of local inhabitants of the area should be carried out during operational phase of project.

She also stated that the testing reports of dioxins and furans (gaseous effluents released during combustion) and also reports regarding capacity of the incinerator with respect to the waste generated needs to be reported to Pak-EPA for further proceedings.