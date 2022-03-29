UrduPoint.com

Stakeholders Propose Incinerator's Regular Stack Emission, Noise Monitoring During Operational Phase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Stakeholders propose incinerator's regular stack emission, noise monitoring during operational phase

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday held public hearing of project "Environmental Impact Assessment of Installation of Incinerator Project at Community Health Center, Kirpa, Kahuta Lehtrar Road, Islamabad".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday held public hearing of project "Environmental Impact Assessment of Installation of Incinerator Project at Community Health Center, Kirpa, Kahuta Lehtrar Road, Islamabad".

The public hearing was held after a careful review of Environmental Impact Assessment Report, which was earlier submitted to the Pak-EPA, said a news release.

All environmental, social and economic aspects of the project were discussed.

The project was appreciated by the present stakeholders and public, however, public raised queries regarding the stack emissions in the operational phase of project, addressing which proponent explained detailed mechanism of wet scrubbers that were to be installed with the incinerator.

According to the source, some of the stakeholder suggested that regular stack emission monitoring and noise monitoring should be done and reported to EPA during that operational phase of the project to ensure the compliance of National Environment Quality Standards.

Deputy Director Pak-EPA Dr Mohsina Zubair, who chaired the public hearing suggested the proponent that health impact study of local inhabitants of the area should be carried out during operational phase of project.

She also stated that the testing reports of dioxins and furans (gaseous effluents released during combustion) and also reports regarding capacity of the incinerator with respect to the waste generated needs to be reported to Pak-EPA for further proceedings.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Road Kahuta

Recent Stories

Commissioner for strict implementation on Ramzan O ..

Commissioner for strict implementation on Ramzan Ordinance

2 minutes ago
 Russia-Ukraine Conflict Affects Seafaring in Suez ..

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Affects Seafaring in Suez Canal - Administration

2 minutes ago
 Religious scholars for banning anchorpersons, not ..

Religious scholars for banning anchorpersons, not well-versed with Islamic tenet ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Thanks Turkey for Mediati ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Thanks Turkey for Mediation Efforts in Talks With Ukrai ..

2 minutes ago
 One held over kite flying

One held over kite flying

16 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan directs to complet ..

Election Commission of Pakistan directs to complete work on revised electoral ro ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.