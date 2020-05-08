Stakeholders, public must play their effective role to cope challenge of COVID-19: Dr. Rubaba

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Department Balochistan Dr. Rubaba Buledi on Friday said that a home isolation policy is required for the prevention of coronavirus in Balochistan and the standard operating procedure (SOPs) formulated by the World Health Organization (WHO) is fully implemented in the province for controlling the spread of the virus.

She said it was not possible while there drinking water is not available in the majority areas of the province and in such a situation, how could we encourage the people to wash their hands by distributing soaps? Saying that in this difficult time, hard decisions will have to be made for betterment of public lives.

She expressed these views while talking to a meeting of SDG Task Force saying that in this unusual situation of coronavirus, it was necessary to adopt a joint strategy without any distinction between the Treasury and the Opposition members.

Dr. Rubaba said, However, under any modern distance system, including online and video conferencing, the assembly rules were also silent and it was significant to understand all such situations so that such problem would not be faced in the future.

In the current situation of coronavirus, a separate forum of health ministers and medical experts of the four provinces has been formed in the context of coronavirus situation in the country, Dr. Rubaba Buledi said and added that it was clear that no strategy and action was possible without the cooperation of the people, so therefore the people and all stakeholders have to play an effective role to control the spread of the deadly virus.