Stakeholders' Role Vital For Revival Of Cotton In Country: Secy Agri Iftikhar Sahoo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the role of stakeholders was vital for the revival of cotton (white gold) in the country. The joint efforts by the stakeholders can lead to the promotion of the crop more effectively, he said while chairing a meeting here Sunday.

Iftikhar Sahoo maintained that an effective plan 2023 was evolved and all resources were being utilized for the revival of the white gold. He stated that the government was offering subsidies on seeds and fertilizers. Similarly, the support price of Rs 8500/40kg has also been announced and it will surely attract farmers to focus on the crop. Cotton is a cash crop. It has the potential to strengthen the country's economy, he expressed.

On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel, progressive farmers and representatives of different pesticide companies were also present.

